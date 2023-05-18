Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” That summarizes the European Union’s efforts to lure lucrative financial activity away from London since Brexit. But there comes a point when admitting defeat — or at least adopting a different strategy — benefits everyone, not least the EU itself. In particular, the bloc needs to abandon its campaign to capture derivatives clearing, a systemically important business worth hundreds of trillions of dollars.

Seizing activity in euro-denominated interest-rate swaps — the EU’s prime aim — doesn’t work for financial institutions, particularly European ones. It will at best double their costs for doing business, and at worst massively increase the risk of not having sufficient collateral in the event of a large counterparty failure by spreading the business across multiple clearinghouses.

Europe certainly needs to build markets where liquidity thrives on better systems and lower costs. Instead it seems intent on constructing a regulatory superstructure, and then strong-arming global banks to shift their euro-denominated business away from the US and UK. Some of the efforts look desperate, Deutsche Boerse AG’s Eurex clearing unit has a €25 million ($28 million) annual pot to pay inducements to investment managers for their clearing business. The French government’s efforts, such as this week’s “Choose France” symposium, are squarely aimed at bringing financial jobs to Paris. Euronext NV, the pan-European stock and derivatives exchange, is at the forefront of boosting clearing facilities in the euro zone, but so far it has failed to achieve critical mass.

There’s additional suboptimal behavior. The EU stopped approving UK-regulated electronic-trading platforms following Brexit’s formal implementation in January 2020, which means interest-rate swaps whizz down a different pipe: So trades are booked via the US-regulated facility of London-listed TP ICAP Group Plc, for example, rather than using its UK unit as a counterparty.

As a result, the US has become the dominant destination, capturing 51% of euro-denominated swap trading in March, according to Osttra, a post-trade network. EU venues capture 35%, with the UK trailing on 14%. As recently as 2020, the UK had more than 70% of the euro swap market.

Traders are mostly ambivalent about where regulators require them to book a trade. But the logic of withholding approval from UK networks, with the effect of pushing business 3,600 miles across the Atlantic to a distinctly different regulatory regime over which the EU has neither control nor any real influence, escapes me. UK regulation remains a mirror image of the EU’s. Finally, someone at the European Securities and Markets Agency has woken up to the risks posed by market fragmentation, but the response seems to be to push even harder.

While trading has fled, clearing has very much stayed put in London. There is a lack of appreciation from EU regulators of why, since Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, a single major central clearinghouse is the safest way to process vast swathes of derivative trades. Instead, Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness persists with a hard deadline for euro-denominated derivatives to be cleared within the euro area by June 2025. But that shift is not going to happen, any more than a previous target of 2022 was achievable.

For now, this is nothing more than theater. The ESMA Chair, Verena Ross, has effectively contradicted the EU Commission by recognizing that London will continue to clear some euro trades after 2025. That rather misses the point about the need for one large collateral pool, but at least it offers some realism.

Two fundamental issues are at stake here: centralized collateral pooling, and capital usage. The lesson from Lehman was that counterparty risk needs to be centrally managed for everyone’s benefit.

Currently, both parties to any derivatives trade post collateral, along with further sizable buffers in the dominant LCH SwapClear facility owned by London Stock Exchange Group Plc, designed to withstand all but the most seismic of crises. It helps that several of the major banks hold minority stakes in LCH, so they can participate in returns and give valuable input as to how the market functions. There’s a highly efficient system of netting off margin capital requirements, to avoid double-counting almost identical exposures.

It’s the reason why LCH clears almost 100% of derivatives activity. Splintering collateral across multiple venues — and there is no viable European champion yet — would increase, not reduce, risk. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG on March 19 emphatically underlines the point that Lehman-like dangers still exist.

Furthermore, it’s a lot more expensive — as European banks keep telling ESMA. Risk managers are constantly trying to minimize their cost of trade by netting off margins. Putting up extra capital on each leg of a complex trade across different venues is the biggest bugbear. Having one clearinghouse and cross-margining, not just across similar products but also different currencies, is hugely important. Banks want to clear dollar, sterling and euro swaps in one place. The geographical location is sort of irrelevant to the banks — but having the greatest liquidity, reduced counterparty and low trade costs is vital.

The EU needs to take notice, as other global regulators and its own banks are imploring it to do. Not only is there not really a problem but there isn’t a viable alternative that doesn’t involve potentially serious systemic risk. Hopefully the new air of rapprochement, after the Windsor framework on Northern Ireland was agreed upon between Britain and the EU in February, can finally lead to a wider financial-services deal.

On Wednesday, the Commission adopted a draft of a long-delayed agreement on how financial regulators in the bloc and the UK will communicate in future. While it still needs to be approved by EU member states, it’s a belated — and much needed — acknowledgment that the EU still needs the City.

