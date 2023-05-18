Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two of the biggest names in UK telecoms unveil plans for as many as 66,000 job cuts with huge scope to reduce business costs — and yet their shares sink. Technological progress may bring consumers super-fast broadband for watching TikTok videos with less buffering. But the jury is clearly out on both the implications for industry jobs and the likely investment returns for shareholders.

Vodafone Group Plc’s planned 11,000 job reductions over three years were the eye-catching piece of a strategic update by new Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle. Analysts have long argued the UK mobile operator could be more efficient, so action was needed. But that wasn’t enough to distract from weak operational results and a stretched financial position as Vodafone works on delivering speedier fifth-generation networking, known as 5G, to its customers.

A high dividend yield of 9% shows skepticism that the firm’s shareholder payout is sustainable. Della Valle, the former chief financial officer, could have taken the opportunity to cut it but chose not to. And Vodafone’s sub-scale position in certain European markets has yet to be addressed: Tie-ups with rivals are needed but proving elusive.

BT Group Plc starts from a different position. CEO Philip Jansen has been in place for more than four years. The time for a kitchen-sinking has long gone. On Thursday, he outlined a 40,000 to 55,000 reduction in staff by 2030 (including contractors) — a cut of as much as 42%. This is not really a new plan, but quantifies the existing strategy’s longer-term impact on headcount.

The company is currently upgrading its copper network to fiber and, as Jansen says, you only build this once. The new network will also be more reliable and need less maintenance. This explains 25,000 of the job cuts. Much of the rest will come from using digital technology — yes, including artificial intelligence — in the business, not least in customer engagement.

Of course, Jansen didn’t have to set this out now. Doing so is a clear attempt to persuade investors to look beyond the near-term issues facing BT and to focus on where he’s trying to take the company. It didn’t work. The shares fell as much as 10%, the biggest drop in more than three years. Again, the focus was on the immediate challenge — and that’s all about cash drain.

BT is getting some tax breaks following recent changes to UK fiscal policy, but these are being ploughed into capital expenditure to accelerate the fiber rollout. The business also lost some broadband customers.

There was also a shortage of specific financial guidance. While natural attrition is likely to deliver a substantial portion of the planned job reductions, shareholders may well have been focusing on the possibility of upfront redundancy costs. They aren’t giving any benefit of the doubt.

True, the shares of both companies had performed well ahead of these updates, so there was perhaps a higher-than-usual risk of disappointment. Telecoms firms benefit from customer contracts that have a built-in inflation ratchet, which may have attracted some new investors. But the dominant driver of sentiment in this industry remains the capital expenditure arms race in 5G and superfast fixed-line broadband, and the uncertainty over the payback.

Jansen says customers, shareholders and other stakeholders should welcome the transformation BT will undergo by 2030, and artificial intelligence has the potential to create new jobs. BT’s economics ought to markedly improve once its network is upgraded. Likewise a simpler, leaner Vodafone that leads consolidation in its main markets might start enjoying some real scale economies.

But the gains from technology and AI won’t be shared equally. The question remains, in telecoms and elsewhere, whether competition may ultimately see consumers benefit significantly more than either shareholders or workers.

