Walgreens to pay record $230 million to San Francisco over opioid crisis

San Francisco has a reached an almost $230 million settlement with Walgreens over the company’s role in the opioid epidemic, which has plagued the city and ravaged communities across the United States. At a news conference Wednesday, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said it was the largest award to a local jurisdiction against an opioid defendant in the country; $200 million of the fund will go toward local efforts to alleviate the opioid crisis.

The agreement follows an August ruling by U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, which said that Walgreens could be held liable for “substantially contributing” to the opioid crisis, which constituted a “public nuisance.” For 15 years, by failing to perform due diligence and filling illegitimate prescriptions of potentially addictive opioid drugs, Walgreens “made the opioid epidemic in San Francisco worse than it otherwise would have been,” Breyer wrote, calling the effect “devastating.”

“Cities like San Francisco have shouldered much of the burden of the opioid epidemic,” Chiu said in a statement Wednesday. “This historic agreement ensures Walgreens is held accountable for the crisis they fueled and our city receives appropriate resources to combat the opioid crisis and bring relief to our communities.”

Walgreens did not respond to a request for comment late Wednesday, but it said in a statement to Reuters that the settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing and that it “disputes liability.”

The settlement is the latest action in a spate of lawsuits around the country that have sought accountability across the supply chain — from drug manufacturers to pharmacies — for companies’ role in a prescription-opioid crisis that has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the height of the opioid crisis, Walgreens handled nearly one-fifth of oxycodone and hydrocodone pills shipped to U.S. pharmacies, The Washington Post reported.

CVS and Walgreens, two of the largest retail pharmacies in the country, agreed to pay $10 billion to settle a multistate lawsuit in November, while Walmart agreed to pay $3.1 billion in a similar agreement. Last year, the Sackler family, who owned Purdue Pharma, once the largest opioid manufacturer in the United States, agreed to pay $6 billion to resolve lawsuits.

According to the City Attorney’s Office, San Francisco saw a 478 percent increase in opioid-related overdose deaths between 2015 and 2020. At one of San Francisco’s largest hospitals, approximately 25 percent of visits are opioid-related, the office said.

In October, the city estimated it would cost $8.1 million over 15 years to remedy its opioid crisis, according to court documents.

Wednesday’s settlement comes from a case filed in 2018, in which San Francisco alleged that opioid manufacturers, distributors and dispensers fueled a “widespread surge of opioid-related addiction and overdose” in the city. By the end of 2022, all but Walgreens had settled. Chiu noted at the news conference that the litigation has resulted in more than $350 million in settlements.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed praised Chiu and his team in a statement on Wednesday.

“While we are grateful for the funding secured in this lawsuit,” she said, “it won’t replace the thousands of lives lost to the opioid epidemic that is playing out across our country.”

