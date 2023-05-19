Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you’ve lent someone money and they can’t pay you back, the chances are you’ll be OK if you bought insurance against the loss. Late in the last century, such provisions evolved to become tradable securities used not only as a form of protection, but also as a wager on the creditworthiness of banks, corporations and even nations. Fortunes can be earned from these credit default swaps when a borrower runs into trouble and the lender’s insurance policy is triggered. Whether and when the trigger is pulled is a decision for an industry body known as the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee. Few people even in the debt markets are entirely familiar with the panel’s internal workings, and its deliberations rarely make front-page news. So when the CDDC was asked to decide the fate of billions of dollars of securities tied to bailed-out bank Credit Suisse Group AG, it wasn’t easy to predict the outcome.

1. What is the CDDC?

Before the global financial crisis, it was the seller or the buyer of a CDS who decided whether a borrower had failed to make good on their obligations and it was time to pay out. This became problematic as the CDS market grew and regulators began to worry that in a future credit crunch, buyers and sellers would trigger payouts just to cover their losses. When companies started to collapse en masse from 2007, the industry came up with the idea of a panel of experts, whose decisions on which swaps would pay out and under what conditions must be followed by the entire market. The CDDC today comprises five regional panels, each consisting of lawyers from around a dozen institutions that are active buyers and sellers of CDS.

Advertisement

EXPLAINER: How Credit Default Swaps Work, and How They Go Awry

2. How does it decide whether to trigger a payout?

Market participants ask questions with a “yes” or “no” answer, such as “Has a bankruptcy event occurred?,”and submit publicly available documents like contracts and press articles to support the question. Who asks the question is often not known. If the panel accepts the question, its members will meet — sometimes on several occasions — to deliberate. The vote of each panel member is made public. If four-fifths of members agree on the response, the ruling is considered final. On the rare occasions when this doesn’t happen, they call in an external arbiter or a pool of experts to help them come to an agreement. If they decide a payout is required, they then need to agree on the mechanics. This includes identifying which securities can be delivered as part of the settlement. In complex cases, this process can come under intense scrutiny.

Advertisement

3. For example?

In 2022, the CDDC found itself petitioning the US Treasury to help facilitate the settlement of insurance payouts tied to Russian sovereign debt. Sanctions forbidding US people and companies from trading Russian securities following the invasion of Ukraine made the settlement difficult. The Treasury ended up relaxing the restrictions for a while to allow the trade to happen. It took more than three months to settle the payout. In 2021, investors who bought protection against a default of Europcar Mobility Group, but didn’t hold any of the company’s underlying debt, were left with nothing due to a shortage of bonds to settle contracts at the auction. According to the rules, if there are more CDS than bonds to settle, the default swaps are deemed worthless.

4. Why does the CDDC matter?

Advertisement

A lot of money can hang on its decisions: The CDS industry was worth $9.7 trillion as of December 2022, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. A rebound in global interest rates after more than a decade of rock-bottom borrowing costs is forcing more companies to restructure their balance sheets or even default on their debt. So it’s going to be a busy time for the CDDC, and hedge funds have millions of dollars in trades riding on its decisions. It’s important for the panel to be seen to be consistent as this predictability makes it easier for investors to gauge the risk of holding different CDS.

5. Are there conflicts of interest?

The CDDC faces criticism for being an industry-run body whose experts have skin in the game themselves. A member may withdraw if they are directly affected by the question in hand. (Credit Suisse didn’t vote on a question concerning its own CDS, for example). But if a member misses two votes for any other reason, it will be removed from the committee. A representative of Elliott Management Corp. tried to recuse herself in 2015 when the panel had to vote on a question around Argentina’s default, given the hedge fund’s history with the country, but ended up voting. For balance, the panel seeks to include representatives of both buyers and sellers of CDS.

Advertisement

6. What happened with the Credit Suisse CDS?

The panel was asked by market participants if the government-orchestrated rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS Group AG must trigger a CDS payout. Six days later, the panel decided that it should not, because the so-called additional tier one notes that were wiped out as part of the deal were more junior in the capital structure than the instruments underlying the CDS contracts. A second question submitted on May 18 concerned whether a bankruptcy event had occurred that should trigger the CDS of Credit Suisse’s senior and subordinated debt.

7. Why are these decisions drawing so much attention?

Firstly, a lot of money is riding on the outcome: The gross notional volume for Credit Suisse credit derivatives amounted to $19.4 billion as of May 12, according to data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. The CDS holders who could benefit from a potential CDS payout are not necessarily the same ones that took losses on the AT1s. Secondly, the bailout has been controversial from the start as it upended market convention by wiping out holders of the bank’s AT1 debt entirely and allowed its equity holders to salvage some value. Some Credit Suisse AT1 holders are going to court to challenge the AT1 writeoff.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article