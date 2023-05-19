Foot Locker: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $36 million.
The shoe store posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.
Foot Locker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.25 per share.
