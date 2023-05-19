RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OXFORD, Conn. — OXFORD, Conn. — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $49.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $394.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $379.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166.7 million, or $4.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.

