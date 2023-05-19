RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. — OXFORD, Conn. — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $49.2 million.
The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $394.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $379.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $166.7 million, or $4.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.
