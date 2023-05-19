Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

James Gorman’s big strength when he became Morgan Stanley’s chief executive officer was in setting small targets. More than a decade later, as he prepares to step back from the role, it is the bank’s steady progress from modest early steps that has made Morgan Stanley an investor favorite.

The next CEO will inherit an institution that has been completely transformed since Australian-born Gorman took the reins in 2010 amid the smoldering ashes of the great financial crisis of 2008. While other banks in the US and Europe hoped for a quick return to their former glories, Gorman took a different tack. He looked to build Morgan Stanley’s vast retail brokerage into a big and steady wealth manager rather than relying on volatile deals and transactions in stock and bond markets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was a stark contrast under CEO Lloyd Blankfein, thinking it would trade its way back to greatness. Before 2008, Morgan Stanley under John Mack had tried to emulate Goldman’s prowess, including through betting its own money with proprietary trading desks. It lost billions on mortgage bond positions. Gorman decided there was no going back.

It was the right choice, but he was also clear that it would take time. He managed investor expectations, was relatively humble about pay and accepted that big changes were coming to Wall Street. While other bank CEOs clung to hopes of a swift rebound in profits, Gorman was far more muted. “We’re generating 5%, can we get back to 10%? That’s much more interesting to me than can we get back to 15% or will we ever get back to the glory days — those are completely flawed anyway,” he told the Financial Times in 2012.

It took until 2018 to get above 10%, but progress has been consistent and free of the volatility of its great rival Goldman. Shareholders have been rewarded and bid up Morgan Stanley’s stock price. Its cumulative total shareholder return since Gorman took over broke away from Goldman’s in 2017 and now sits at more than 250% versus 140% for its rival. On a price-to-book basis, Morgan Stanley is the highest valued of America’s biggest banks.

The bank was rehabilitated by Gorman setting clear goals and checklists for staff and investors against which progress can be judged. A 2015 Bloomberg Markets profile revealed that he wrote out his firm’s results by hand every night and kept a list of 10 priorities on his desk at work that he would mark off in red ink as they were achieved.

But if his first five or so years as CEO were about repair and recovery, in the years after he turned to expansion and growth with two of the biggest deals in finance since 2008. In early 2020, Morgan Stanley signed a $13 billion deal for discount broker-dealer E*Trade Financial Corp., while later that year it inked a $7 billion takeover of asset manager Eaton Vance Corp.

The two deals helped increase the share of revenue that comes from money management fees and interest income to more than half; with the rest made up of less reliable transactional revenue from trading and investment banking work. Goldman has been slowly trying to move in the same direction, but its asset management revenue is made volatile by its own big investments, while a foray into consumer banking has, so far, been a high-cost dud.

Morgan Stanley’s return on equity fell significantly in 2022 for the first time in more than a decade, as profits were hit by the collapse in investment banking revenues across the industry as well as underperformance in the investment management division, according to some analysts.

It is Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit that has led its growth and boosted profitability: It is the world’s biggest ahead of Switzerland’s soon-to-be combined UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG, which is being overseen by Gorman’s former lieutenant Colm Kelleher.

The strong performance in wealth makes co-president Andy Saperstein many people’s favorite to land the CEO role. Mike Mayo, an analyst at Wells Fargo, puts Saperstein as the leading candidate; ahead of Ted Pick, the other co-president, who runs the investment bank and markets arm.

A decade ago, the low return on equity targets set by Gorman were his masterstroke, even if they were underwhelming at the time. They gave him the space to deliver without swinging for the fences and taking risks that his shareholders might later regret. Few other banks or CEOs did the same and many are arguably still working away at their post-2008 recovery as a result.More From Paul J. Davies in Bloomberg Opinion:

