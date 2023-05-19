Shepherd Park mansion listed at $2.38 million

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This stately house in D.C.’s Shepherd Park neighborhood was built between 1868 and 1871, and it is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places as an enduring landmark from the city’s rural past. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Van View was the country home of John Van Riswick, vice president of Citizens’ National Bank and president of the Mutual Fire Insurance Co., whose primary residence was on K Street in Washington. What was then Washington County had many farms and farmhouses — and the second homes of some wealthy Washingtonians, like Van Riswick.

The house’s name, Van View, is a nod to the original owners, and the Van Riswick family plays a prominent role in its history. But it has had other notable owners in the past century and a half.

Van Riswick’s grandson inherited the 18-acre property and sold it in 1909 to a developer, who also purchased a neighboring 97-acre farm and the more than 100-acre country estate of Alexander “Boss” Shepherd, a controversial Gilded Age political figure. The land was subdivided, and two older and larger houses were demolished, leaving Van View as the oldest house in the development.

More recently, Van View was bought in the mid-1960s by Esther Peterson, who was a consumer advocate, director of the federal Women’s Bureau and a force for gender equality. After 27 years, Peterson put the Northwest Washington property on the market in 1994. Two years later, current owner Charisse Brossard and her then-husband bought it.

Brossard said a letter to Peterson helped secure the deal.

“We basically said, ‘Here’s all the money that we have in the world. This is our best offer,’” Brossard recalled. “‘And we would like, just the way you raised your family, to raise our family and make it a familial house.’” Other bidders wanted to develop the property, Brossard said, and Peterson’s family “really appreciated that we wanted to keep it a family home.”

Brossard and her husband moved from a 400-square-foot New York City apartment to this grand, 5,400-square-foot, Second Empire-style house, which had been vacant for two years and needed some work.

During her 27-year residence, Brossard renovated all five bathrooms, painted each room several times, replaced the roof and backyard fencing, updated the portico and landscaping and redesigned the kitchen.

Van View is a three-story house with an unfinished basement on a nearly half-acre lot. The first floor has 12-foot ceilings and oak floors.

To the left of the entrance hall is a family room and a sunroom that overlooks the backyard. To the right is a formal dining room with a fireplace, and there is a study with built-in shelving. Straight ahead is the kitchen, which has a large island and access to the patio in the backyard.

Two sets of stairs lead to the second floor, which has a guest suite with two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry closet. The primary bedroom suite has a dressing area and an en suite bathroom with a shower, a tub and a double-sink vanity. There are two more bedrooms on this floor. Each has a fireplace, and they share a hall bathroom.

The third floor has a full bathroom and three bedrooms, including one that has been converted to storage space with floor-to-ceiling shelving. The property includes a two-car garage and a circular driveway.

For Brossard, leaving is bittersweet. For her, the house is a repository of local history and personal history.

“I’m super proud that we were the first African American family to own the home, a legacy that Esther Peterson and her family selected,” she said. “I’m really blessed to have had the experience of living in the home.”

$2,375,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms : 8/5

Approximate square-footage : 5,400

Lot size: 0.44 acre

Features : Built between 1868 and 1871, this Second Empire-style mansion is one of the oldest houses in D.C.'s Shepherd Park. It has seven fireplaces, 12-foot first-floor ceilings and a two-bedroom guest suite. The property includes a garden, a circular rear driveway and a detached two-car garage.

Listing agent: Djana Morris , RLAH Real Estate

