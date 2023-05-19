Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Activist short sellers such as Nathan Anderson of Hindenburg Research and Carson Block of Muddy Waters Capital are getting more attention, as they increasingly use social media to push well-timed claims of weak fundamentals, improper accounting or outright fraud at publicly traded companies. These short sellers often present their findings as research — some even use “Research” in their names — but they’re also interested parties that stand to gain if the target company’s stock drops. While some accusations by short sellers have held up and prompted regulatory or legal action in recent years, others have proved unfounded and tainted by ulterior motives.

1. What is an activist short seller?

Most traditional short selling — that is, placing a bet that a stock price will decline — is done by hedge funds and institutional investors to cushion their investments against falling stock prices or to bet that shares are overvalued. Activist shorts, by contrast, research companies to find targets that they allege have dodgy business or accounting practices, spread the word (sometimes anonymously) and, if all goes as planned, send the shares lower. Although activist shorts have been calling out companies for decades, their numbers have swelled with the rise of social media as a platform for disseminating theories and analysis.

2. Why is activist shorting controversial?

Short-sellers play an important role in price discovery by deflating bouts of euphoria and identifying flaws that analysts, auditors and investors overlook. But some shorts lie — the less-scrupulous practitioners profit by spreading false rumors that damage companies and cut wealth from shareholders. Besides, the whole point of shorting is to drive down prices, which goes against the natural optimism of stock investors and is especially unwelcome during general market panics. The practice was banned for financial stocks during the worst of the 2008 crisis, and there were unsuccessful calls for another ban during this year’s regional bank meltdown.

3. How successful have these firms been?

They’ve had some notable victories. A classic example is Enron Corp., whose financial statements were called into question in 2000 by activist shorts including Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates. Chanos rode Enron’s decline as its accounting irregularities were exposed and its stock fell from about $79 to 60 cents. David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital rose to prominence in 2008 after he raised doubts about Lehman Brothers’ risk-management practices, just a few months before the firm collapsed. In 2020, Nathan Anderson of Hindenburg Research exposed that Nikola Corp. had faked a video demonstration of one of its electric cars by rolling it down a hill. Nikola’s chief executive officer was later convicted for misleading investors. Michael Burry of Scion Capital isn’t usually called an activist short seller, but he famously predicted the 2008 housing crash that would set off the global financial crisis and make him the subject of a best-selling book and a movie, both named The Big Short.

4. Have they been wrong?

Yes. One prominent example: Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management railed against Herbalife Ltd., which makes weight-loss shakes and vitamins, calling the company a pyramid scheme. His claims prompted an investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission, which found in 2016 that Herbalife had deceived customers but stopped short of calling it a pyramid scheme. The stock kept rising. By 2018, Ackman had dumped his Herbalife holdings and taken a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars. Burry, whose subprime-mortgage call gave him a huge following among retail investors, admitted in March that he was wrong to advise people to short the overall stock market ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting. The day before his mea culpa tweet, the Nasdaq 100 Index officially entered a bull market.

5. Why has Hindenburg been in the news lately?

After its Nikola victory, Hindenburg turned to bigger targets. In February, it issued a 100-page report accusing companies affiliated with Indian billionaire Gautam Adani of using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices. Adani said the claims were baseless and called them a “calculated attack on India.” Then in May, it accused corporate activist Carl Icahn of having an “opaque book of private investments” with inflated valuations at his publicly traded investment company, among other claims. That sent Icahn Enterprises’ stock down the most on record and erased $10 billion of Icahn’s fortune. Icahn, 87, called Hindenburg “Blitzkrieg Research” and said it was “wantonly destroying property and harming innocent civilians.”

6. Is there any effort to rein in these firms?

The Justice Department collected a trove of information from dozens of investment firms and researchers engaged in short selling as part of a sweeping US hunt for potential abuses, Bloomberg News reported last year. For instance, it can be illegal for short sellers to coordinate their trades with one another, or mislead the public about their financing of what appears to be independent research. None of the firms queried were accused of wrongdoing. Meanwhile, companies criticized by short sellers have become increasingly bold in firing back, sometimes launching legal battles even as they face regulatory probes that ultimately support short sellers’ theses.

