It was Mark Zuckerberg’s hope that the independent Oversight Board he launched in 2019 might one day “expand its scope and potentially include more companies across the industry.” At the time, Facebook’s reputation was in tatters, and the board was dismissed by many as a publicity stunt. But today, as some of the biggest technology companies ready themselves to comply with sweeping new European Union regulations to prevent online harms, an Oversight Board-for-all could suddenly become a viable, dare I say potentially good, idea.

For that reason, people on and close to the board have told me it’s exploring how the EU’s new Digital Services Act might pave the way for the board to expand its remit beyond Meta and offer its services for hire.

The internet law, which has promised a new age of greater transparency and accountability for online platforms, has designated 19 internet companies — including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Reddit and YouTube — as Very Large Online Platforms, due to having more than 45 million users.

Starting in August, these giants must begin opening themselves up to scrutiny from an independent third party tasked with monitoring compliance with the law’s demands on content moderation, algorithmic integrity and safety. The results of the audit, which will need to be done annually, are then submitted to regulators and eventually made public.

The companies will also have to provide users with the option of out-of-court dispute settlement with an independent body when they disagree with moderation or other content-related decisions — similar to the kind of disagreements the Oversight Board was set up to tackle.

“The Oversight Board welcomes current momentum behind ‘co-regulation,’ where independent regulatory mechanisms are underpinned by legislation,” said Thomas Hughes, director of the board’s administration, and former director of human rights group Article 19. “We stand ready to work alongside new actors in the content governance space and share what we’ve learned from our experience, and we’re interested in exploring what role we may play in the future.”

Non-compliance with the EU law could lead to fines worth up to 6% of annual revenue, or a ban. Finding auditors up to the task will prove challenging, experts have told me, worried that traditional groups where a company might turn — such as the “Big Four” accounting firms — would not necessarily have the required specialized knowledge.

Whether the Oversight Board — which is registered as a limited liability company in Delaware — can fill that gap is a possibility that shouldn’t he dismissed offhand. The board hasn’t been the toothless dud some had predicted when it was set up. It chided the company for its handling of Donald Trump — “Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities,” it said in May 2021, demanding a clearer policy — and has overruled Meta on around 70% of the content-moderation decisions it has examined. It hasn’t gotten everything it wanted, but it can claim significant achievements. It seems ready to move to what would be a critical next phase for internet governance.

“The Oversight Board, given how much it costs and how much effort went into it, has the capacity to be more,” said Noah Feldman, the Harvard law professor (and fellow Bloomberg Opinion writer) whose conversation with Zuckerberg in 2018 led to the formation of the board. “It has the capacity to be one of the models for what rational, responsible self-regulation can look like, in which it’s possible to trust the company, because it’s not the company.”

The new role would require an overhaul of the board’s structure, people familiar with its operations said, and require vastly more personnel than its current 22 board members and 80 or so support staff. The body sometimes described as the company’s supreme court would certainly need to greatly increase the number of cases it can handle (in this year’s first quarter, Meta referred nine cases to the board).

Discussions over what a reconfigured body might look like are far from concrete, a current board member told me this week. “There are any number of possible paths,” said Professor Michael McConnell, director of the Constitutional Law Center at Stanford Law School. “I don’t think anything has been excluded at this point.”

Bringing in other companies as clients would lend some much-needed credibility to the board’s insistence it operates independently of Meta, given that so far its only source of funding has come from the company it is supposed to be holding accountable, to the tune of $280 million so far. A Meta executive told me this week the company was aware of the board’s efforts to explore their “potential alignment” with the EU law.

“We support this effort,” said Jennifer Broxmeyer, Meta’s governance director. “It is a natural evolution of their role and would allow them to use their expertise to help settle an increased amount of challenging online content governance issues.”

Whether regulators are as happy with such a prospect is another matter entirely, however. After speaking to a European Commission official this week, it’s quite clear to me that the Oversight Board faces an uphill battle to meet the law’s definition of independent — which is that out-of-court settlement bodies must be “impartial and independent, including financially independent, of providers of online platforms.” For audits, there are restrictions on how recently an auditing group worked for any particular company.

But, if not the Oversight Board, then who? The EU official suggested we could see a mix of smaller groups offering specialized expertise, while larger groups are looking at skilling up.

But the reality is the legal requirements leave few options for the internet giants. “Arguably every entity capable of performing these audits currently has conflict of interest,” suggested Claire Pershan, EU advocacy lead at the Mozilla Foundation.

That’s a problem for the EU if it hopes its bold new law will actually protect internet users , and not just become another rubber-stamping exercise. In the quite obvious absence of any better ideas, the Oversight Board could play an important — and if done right, independent — role.

