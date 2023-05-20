Park rangers search for fallen climber at Alaska's Denali National Park

TALKEETNA, Alaska — National Park Service rangers are searching for a climber who fell from a 16,000-foot-high (4,800-meter-high) ridge at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, officials announced Saturday.
Rangers began an aerial and ground search for the climber, but cloudy weather conditions prevented a helicopter from accessing the climber’s location, officials said. The ground search was based at Denali Base Camp, at 14,000 feet (4,200 meters).
The incident comes just over a week after two climbers who went missing at the park were presumed dead.
Denali is a 6-million acre (2.4-million hectare) park about a 120-mile (193-kilometer) drive north of Anchorage.