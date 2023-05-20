Park rangers search for fallen climber at Alaska's Denali National Park

TALKEETNA, Alaska — National Park Service rangers are searching for a climber who fell from a 16,000-foot-high (4,800-meter-high) ridge at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, officials announced Saturday.

The climber’s partner told rangers early Saturday morning the fall occurred Friday night while they were on a route known as the West Buttress to Peters Glacier, the agency said. The partner saw the fall but couldn’t see where the climber came to rest.