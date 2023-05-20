Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Soberly dressed and measured in speech, Jeb Bush, the unsuccessful candidate for US president in the 2016 Republican primaries, was the picture of a kind of respectable, center-right party leader who seems to have gone missing in action in recent years. He was in attendance at an Atlanticist get-together in London on Wednesday, alongside former Tory leaders including ex-prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May. It is said that all political lives end in failure, and this trio is hardly an exception to the rule. Their greatest defect was their failure to fire up the imagination. But all of them took the business of politics seriously.

A headier cocktail of politics, with a more confrontational edge, was served up at two conservatives conferences. It is only natural that after 13 not-very-glorious years in government, bolder spirits in the Conservative party should seek fresh inspiration. But is the younger generation of ideological firebrands and thinkers prepared to roll up their sleeves too? After all, their conservative heroes, Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, spent years refining their visions and grounding them in practical politics.

At the inaugural conference of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, held on the south coast in Bournemouth last week, devotees of Boris Johnson, the tousled, chaotic, least conventional Conservative leader of modern times, came to mourn their lost leader and set out personal political stalls for what life after Boris should look like. Delegates were greeted with the pointed message “Good morning real Conservatives,” apparently in contrast to the current Conservative government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Peter Cruddas, the moneybags behind the conference and a big Boris-backer, told GB News, “I think the party has been hijacked by left-leaning europhile people. I want the Conservative party to revert back to the center right.”

This is nonsense on stilts, of course. The party has been shifting to the right of the center-right for some years. Sunak himself was a conviction Brexiteer long before Johnson made up his mind to take the exit door from Europe. Once in office, Sunak also rejected the idea of a comprehensive “Swiss deal” with the EU that would have offended Brexit purists by keeping many dotted lines to the EU intact. In a quiet way, the present prime minister also espouses social conservatism, religious observance and the traditional family values that Johnson neither practices nor preaches. But that’s a problem for the right, which doesn’t do quiet.

It was the high-volume National Conservatism conference in London that captured the headlines this week, though, not least because David Starkey, a notorious gadfly historian, claimed on the podium that left-wing activists are “jealous” of the Holocaust and want to replace it with slavery and Black Lives Matter. Sponsored by the right-wing US think tank, the Edmund Burke Foundation, and led by an Israeli-American academic Yoram Hazony, the organization is “dedicated to developing a revitalised conservatism for the age of nationalism already upon us.” On the conference agenda were culture wars, migration, “normative families,” “cultural Marxism” and declining birth rates.

Political movements need enemies against which to define themselves. Many Tories reactively blame institutional resistance from civil servants, the BBC, the universities and liberal lawyers — all loosely grouped together for convenience’s sake as a sinister “Blob” — for their failure to make the UK safe for small “c” conservatism. Some have added to their hate list “wringing-wet” Tory ministers and “spineless” Remainers who “appease” liberals and make a hash of notional Brexit opportunities. Certainly, this government’s mistakes should be laid at its door, but right-wing critics need to say how they would do better, not just why being different or confrontational makes them what the country needs.

It takes hard work and focus to effect real change. One of the government’s rare successes, for instance, has been to improve state education. The “Blob” within the educational establishment was indeed suspicious of change, but a series of forceful, hardline Conservative ministers were able to diversify provision and get teaching methods back to tried and tested basics. This week, it was announced that England now ranks number four in an international league table of reading standards. Another right-wing minister with a social conscience overhauled the social security system. His new universal benefit withstood the stress test of the pandemic when millions were added to the state payroll, but to get there, he had to overcome years of Treasury opposition as well as technological setbacks.

Sound and fury around immigration abounds as the next election looms. The ambitious right-wing Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, made a thinly disguised attack at the National Conservatism conference about her own government’s failure to reduce migrant numbers post-Brexit. Well, she is in charge now. Presumably Braverman wouldn’t row back on giving refuge to the tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war or Hong Kongers escaping Chinese Communist rule. Overseas students are counted in the migrant figures too, and the UK is in hot competition with the US and Australia to get their business.

Really, there are no quick migration fixes. It will take time to train British citizens to make up for the domestic shortage of health professionals, and expanding industries like green tech also rely on a pipeline of ready expertise and graduates — not all of whom can be home-grown. The UK must build a coalition of like-minded countries if it wants to narrow the international conventions on who is deemed a refugee. Agreements with France and other neighbors are required to stem the flow of small boats bringing illegal migrants to these shores. Legislation to return migrants who fail to qualify as refugees needs careful piloting too.

The debate about core values, however, points to a larger ideological task awaiting any conservative leader in the years to come. Two distinct political strands run through modern center-right thinking: national conservatism (which despite its newfangled name has been part of the conservative tradition for centuries) and free-market, internationalist, small-state libertarianism. The two tendencies must somehow be reconciled, as Thatcher and Reagan did in their day.

How to make globalization work in ways that safeguard low-paid workers and maintain national cohesion is the great problem of the age. The issue inevitably divides all parties across the West, the center-left as much as the center-right. The Labour party’s worst election defeat for decades in 2019 followed its failure to acknowledge the problem and soothe voters’ fears. Many would-be saviors of the Tory party, however, imitate the rhetorical style, neither of Thatcher nor Reagan, but of a Republican president to whom history will not be kind.

A hundred years ago, Warren Gamaliel Harding boasted of his mastery of bloviation — “the art of speaking for as long as the occasion warrants, and saying nothing.” It is easy to posture, it is harder to make stuff happen better. And voters usually can tell the difference.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

