Greeks will be spoiled for choice when they go to the polls Sunday to elect a new government — so much so that they may end up having to do it all over again a few weeks later. Dozens of parties are running in the first election to be held since changes took effect that will make it harder for one party to get a majority in the 300-seat parliament. The new system was meant to make the country’s politics less polarized. But finding coalition partners in such a fractured political landscape could be difficult: There’s bad blood between leading candidates, while anger over the deadliest train crash in Greek history has many voters turning to smaller parties. Failure to form a government would mean a new election will take place — under a new set of rules. It also could delay Greece’s return to investment-grade status after the euro-zone country practically defaulted on its debt a decade ago.

1. What’s changed in Greece’s voting system?

From 2012, the party that finished first received a bonus of 50 seats, making it easier for one party to secure a majority in the 300-seat parliament. In 2016, then-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras changed the electoral law to introduce a proportional system where seats are distributed according to the percentage of the vote that each party receives. He did it, he said, because it more accurately reflected voter choices. Without the top-up, a party would need to secure around 48% of the vote to form a government on its own — an almost impossible task with so many parties running. Because of the intricacies of Greek law, this is the first time the new system is being used. It was still the old system in 2019 when Kyriakos Mitsotakis became premier after his center-right New Democracy party finished first, with 40% of the vote.

2. What’s at stake?

Continuation of Greece’s economic recovery and a return to investment-grade status. The Greek economy has managed to overcome headwinds including the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and Europe’s energy crunch. Although the decade-long debt crisis lowered the baseline a lot, Greece’s economy is now expanding much faster than those of many other European countries and investors see growth potential for years to come. What they mostly care about is for the new government to have strong support in parliament so it can stick to the sustainable fiscal path followed before the pandemic and keep taking full advantage of European Union funds that are helping to boost growth.

3. Why not have a coalition government?

Apart from during Greece’s long debt crisis, when parties had to cooperate to implement austerity measures required for an international bailout, the country has no real history of coalition governments. It’s not in the DNA of Greek parties to work together. But the problem isn’t just squabbling politicians; the math is difficult, given the number of seats needed. One possible scenario is that Syriza, the socialist Pasok party led by Nikos Androulakis and the Mera25 party of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis may get enough lawmakers among them to form a government. But Androulakis won’t participate in a government with Tsipras as premier, while Varoufakis doesn’t want to cooperate with anyone. Mitsotakis and Tsipras have ruled out any cooperation between their parties. Relations between Mitsotakis and Androulakis are also not good, especially after it emerged last year that Greece’s secret service had tapped the mobile phone of Androulakis. The Pasok leader has said that he won’t join a government with Mitsotakis as prime minister. Mitsotakis has said he can’t accept that demand.

4. So, what happens if there’s no government?

If none of the three biggest vote getters is able to form a government within the short alloted time frame, most likely a new general election will be called. If so, it’s expected to take place in early July — under yet another electoral system. Mitsotakis, who calls himself a strong advocate of one-party government, implemented changes during his term that brings back some of the former system. The party finishing first will receive a bonus that could reach as many as 50 seats, depending on vote share. The so-called semi-proportional representation system is fairly complicated. But the bottom line is that the first-place finisher can form a one-party government if it has at least 38% or so of the vote and as long as the parties that don’t clear the threshold needed to enter parliament (3% of the total) get a cumulative 10% of the overall vote. The extra seats would bring the biggest party closer to the 151 needed, so that it could bypass its main rivals and reach out to one or two willing smaller parties, theoretically making forming a government easier.

