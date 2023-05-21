Biden calls GOP proposals ‘unacceptable’ as debt ceiling deadline looms

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HIROSHIMA, Japan — With the clock ticking toward a potential June 1 deadline, President Biden reiterated Sunday that a default on the national debt is not an option and called on Republicans “to move from their extreme positions because much of what they’ve already proposed is simply, quite frankly, unacceptable.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a wide-ranging news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, at the conclusion of a Group of Seven summit, Biden said he believes the administration has the authority to invoke the 14th Amendment, which a growing number of Democrats have been pushing for to resolve the debt ceiling standoff without involving Congress.

A group of Democratic senators sent a letter a letter last week reminding Biden that the 14th Amendment says “the validity of the public debt, authorized by law … shall not be questioned.” But he said it was unclear whether the move could address the crisis, given that the United States risks running out of money to pay its bills in as few as 11 days. Moreover, it would probably face legal challenges.

“It’s time for Republicans to accept that there is no bipartisan deal to be made solely — solely — on their partisan terms,” Biden said. “They have to move, as well.”

He added: “I can’t guarantee that they wouldn’t force a default by doing something outrageous.”

The United States is creeping closer to a potentially calamitous economic crisis. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has said the federal government may be able to sustain operations only until June 1 before running out of money if the government can’t borrow more.

Exactly what happens next is hard to predict, but economists broadly warn that the shock would cause a recession, torpedo the financial system, put Social Security checks for seniors on hold, cause federal workers to be furloughed and send mortgage rates soaring.

Asked what happens if the nation defaults on its debt, Biden shook his head and walked away.

Negotiations between White House and GOP emissaries have been stymied over core spending and policy issues, with talks breaking down for part of the day on Friday before resuming later that night. A final agreement is increasingly seen as one that hinges on a deal between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Biden, and the two are expected to talk by phone Sunday during Biden’s return flight to Washington. After huddling with fellow Republican negotiators at the Capitol on Saturday, McCarthy said it would be difficult for talks to resume before Biden gets back from his trip to Asia.

“They actually want to spend more money than we spent this year,” McCarthy told reporters Saturday. “We can’t do that. We all know how big this deficit is.”

Biden said Democrats have already cut spending and would continue to do so, but he argued that the fundamental question is what spending baselines negotiators should use. In recent days, Republicans rejected a White House offer to limit spending next year on the military and a wide range of critical domestic programs, according to three people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private talks. Republicans are pushing instead for higher defense spending and sharper domestic spending cuts, the people said.

Biden aides offered what they viewed as a key concession by proposing that Congress largely hold spending constant on a wide swath of domestic programs, including education, scientific research and housing aid. The president’s negotiators also proposed essentially holding military spending flat for next year.

