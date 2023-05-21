Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When it comes to Japan, investors are entitled to be wary of the phrase, “This time it’s different.” The country’s equities have had many false dawns in the three decades and counting since the economic bubble burst. More than once, bull markets have arrived with great fanfare and globally hailed leaders, only to quietly peter out as asset managers chased quicker riches elsewhere.

But with local stocks booming amid resurgent foreign interest, here we are again and — whisper it — this time, things might actually have changed. Overseas buying has exploded over the past month, ever since Warren Buffett announced he’d boosted his investment in the country’s five largest trading houses. That’s made Japan his largest position outside the US, and he’s keen to add more.

Investors have bought a net $44 billion in Japanese stocks since the start of April. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average closed Friday at the highest level since 1990, and some are once again asking if the gauge can this time finally topple the high watermark achieved on the last trading day of 1989. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says the country may be nearing a once-in-a-decade bull market.

It’s tempting to look back 10 years ago — when the late Shinzo Abe, then prime minister, was pitching reforms and warning of Chinese aggression in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, and equity markets squirmed while US politicians wrangled over the debt ceiling.

Sounds familiar. Abe’s impact on geopolitical thinking was long-lasting, but his equity rally wasn’t, with returns for the Topix index nearly half those of the S&P 500 since that time. But there are reasons to believe that this isn’t — or at least, shouldn’t be — another short-lived rally.

Previous booms were often predicated on expectations that the country would change at a faster pace than it really operates. This surge feels more like investors are realizing they’re late to the story of what’s different. Those who haven’t been paying attention over the past decade missed a revolution in corporate governance, championed by Abe, that has steadily changed the focus of management. Shareholder returns have become part of the mandate, resulting in quarter after quarter of large-scale share buybacks and dividend increases. Flush with cash and with impressive margins, companies can well afford them.

Investors have also taken notice of a request from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, little publicized at the time, for the hundreds of companies that trade below book value to take steps to boost valuations, leading to unusual moves such as Citizen Watch Co.’s buyback of nearly a quarter of its shares.

All this has coincided with a rethinking of the narrative that the Bank of Japan is about to embark on normalization. Rising inflation and the appointment of a new governor for the first time in a decade had many convinced that Tokyo was set to abandon its easy-money policy — no matter how illogical that idea might be. The message now seems to be filtering through that Kazuo Ueda, the new man in charge, is not a hawk but a pragmatist, and that money will remain cheap. That’s keeping the yen weak, making the country even more of a bargain in dollar terms.

Investors need a story to alter prior notions about a market often regarded as a second thought. Since the Abenomics boom sputtered out around 2016, Japan has lagged behind a focus on growth markets like China or sectors such as tech. Abe struggled to get disillusioned international money back on board in his later years in power, while successor Yoshihide Suga found his time consumed by the pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics.

The market was at first highly skeptical of current leader Fumio Kishida and his “new form of capitalism,” with initial threats to raise capital gains taxes. But Kishida’s geopolitical focus has helped lift Japan’s profile, and he deftly managed the comeback from Covid. That’s led to a surge in foreign travelers, now back to 70% of 2019 levels. After four years away, the number-one thing visitors talk about is how impressed they are with Tokyo’s continually changing skyline — particularly contrasted with the decay of some other world urban centers.

Buffett has provided the narrative investors needed: In a changing world, Japan is a safe place to put your money. “I feel better about the capital that we’ve got deployed in Japan than in Taiwan,” Buffett said recently, when asked why he had sold almost all of his stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. “I wish it weren’t so, but I think that’s the reality.”

With the US cooled on the idea that it can bring China into the liberal world order, Japan is re-emerging. A less exciting destination, perhaps, but also a less risky one, where the rule of law matters and, despite a massive gulf in cultural differences, interests are largely aligned. As the US keeps up its talk of decoupling from Beijing, Kishida is inviting billions of dollars of investment in his chip industry. The biggest advantage, and perhaps the chief reason that this might not simply be another cyclical rally, is that Japan isn’t China.

The current froth might not be sustained. Investors seem to be overly excited by prospects for wage growth. If the BOJ ever does seek to normalize, that will be a challenge like no other. Japan’s demographic problems are not unique, but it will confront an aging society and rapidly shrinking workforce first, just as its tech and auto giants face environments changing faster than ever before.

But even if the case to invest is overstated, so too was the narrative of decline. Whether the current rally sticks or not, things really are different.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Japan and the Koreas.

