Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After Republicans lost mayoral elections in Jacksonville and Colorado Springs on Tuesday, only two of the 32 largest US cities, and 14 of the 70 largest, will have GOP mayors. The results are a bit more evidence that despite President Joe Biden’s continued low approval ratings, the Republican Party is still struggling on a national level.

But the losses in two of the GOP’s few remaining bastions of urban power also reflect the culmination of the party’s steady turn away from cities and even open antagonism toward them. The more the party has become hostile to cities, the more it has had trouble winning votes in them, even in once GOP-friendly areas such as Jacksonville, Florida, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Republican indifference toward cities doesn’t only stem from a clash of values or policy priorities, however. Instead, the Electoral College system, which at one time elevated the role of cities in presidential elections, now leaves the GOP with little incentive to focus on urban areas.

Advertisement

Decades ago, winning the big cities was the way to secure an Electoral College majority and capture the White House. In 1952, the eight largest US cities were in states that were contested in the presidential election, coming within 5 percentage points of Dwight Eisenhower’s national margin of victory. Every (urban) vote mattered. There were Republican cities and Democratic cities, but outside of the Democratic-dominated South, there were few uncontested cities, because losing a big city badly enough might put the entire state and quite a few electoral votes out of reach.

Over time, however, fewer states have been competitive, and the ones that remain so don’t happen to contain big cities.

In 2020, 10 states were within 5 percentage points of Biden’s 4.5-point national advantage. Only two top-10 cities by population, Phoenix (ranked 5th) and Philadelphia (6th) were found in those states. After that, the next largest city (using current population numbers) in a competitive state was Las Vegas, the country’s 24th largest city.

Advertisement

The picture for metropolitan areas is much the same, albeit a bit blurrier since these regions often overlap state lines. Only two of the top-10 metro areas, those containing Philadelphia and Atlanta, are centered in presidential swing states.(1)

The consequences are obvious: National parties have no electoral reasons to care about cities — their problems, their issues and, of course, their citizens.

Each of the eight largest cities in 1950 had Republican mayors for significant periods from the 1920s through the 1960s; Detroit and Los Angeles, for example, were normally Republican for the 50 years up to the early 1960s. The story of how these cities and others became overwhelmingly Democratic is long and complex, as is the eventual alignment of Black voters from a swing constituency to loyal Democrats.(2) The Electoral College was just one piece of that shift.(3)

Advertisement

But it’s one thing to become a political minority; it’s another to give up on competing entirely. And while Republicans in these cities surely still care about who runs their local government, there is just no reason for national Republicans to deploy resources to try to recapture cities in states that aren’t competitive in presidential elections, or even to try to keep them relatively close.(4)

Eliminating the electoral incentive to compete for big cities in presidential elections is even more important in the context of the entire US system, because Senate elections have always been stacked against cities: Big states, where large cities are found, are systematically underrepresented in the US Senate. Devaluing cities in both presidential and Senate elections has made it easier for Republicans to turn against them.

The Electoral College is surely not the only reason that Republican politicians for the last 50 or so years have been comfortable using rhetoric that demonizes cities and those who live in them. But if the big cities were in competitive states, or if presidents were elected by popular vote, the party would have a very strong incentive to never write off any jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Seventy years ago, the Electoral College made cities more important, compensating at least in part for a system that makes Congress overly responsive to rural, sparsely settled portions of the nation. Today, that same structure reinforces Republican attitudes that have led them to squander their last strongholds in urban America.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Where the American Left Went Wrong: Clive Crook

• We Need Poll Workers. And They Need Protection: Trey Grayson

• Wisconsin Judicial Election Is Bad for Democracy: Jonathan Bernstein

(1) Portions of competitive Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Virginia are part of the top-10 New York City, Boston, and Washington, DC, metro areas, respectively. On the other hand, portions of the Philadelphia metro area are in non-competitive New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. And of course “cities” and “suburbs” don’t always match up well with our ideas of urban and suburban settings, with different places varying about what is incorporated within central city borders.

Advertisement

(2) This shift is wonderfully explored in political scientist Keneshia Grant’s The Great Migration and the Democratic Party

(3) The effect on Democrats is more complicated. They’ve lost the national electoral incentive to care about cities. But because big cities typically have Democratic mayors, the party as a whole now has a strong representational reason to care about urban America. National Democrats don’t pay attention to the cities for (national) electoral reasons, but because they represent the people who live there.

(4) The remaining cities in swing states are still important; Republicans would be in much better shape in Pennsylvania if they only lost Philadelphia by small margins instead of huge ones. But overall, the national electoral incentives to compete in large cities just don’t exist - and it’s part of why the party has embraced policies and rhetoric that costs them even in the handful of places where it does matter.

Advertisement

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article