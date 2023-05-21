Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NBA wrapped up its annual draft lottery last week, and the consensus No. 1 pick is a 19-year-old 7-foot-plus center from France named Victor Wembanyama. He will join a league in which a foreign-born player has won the MVP award for five straight years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The immigration of professional athletes is a completely uncontroversial issue in US politics, which makes it easy to ignore. But the lack of controversy is itself noteworthy: Is there anything the rest of the country can learn from the way the National Basketball Association does it?

It is appropriate that Wemby, as he is known, will almost certainly end up with the San Antonio Spurs, a team that has done more than any other franchise to normalize the recruitment of foreign players, who helped it win multiple championships in the aughts. One of those players, Boris Diaw of France, is now president of the suburban Parisian team for which Wemby currently plays.

In the labor market overall, many people believe that immigrants take jobs from native-born Americans and reduce wages. Most economists disagree, pointing out that natives and immigrants are not identical and may have complementary skills.

In the NBA, though, the nativists are clearly correct. There is only one No. 1 draft pick. If Wembanyama were ineligible, the prize would go to someone else — likely Scoot Henderson, who grew up in suburban Atlanta. There is a fixed number of NBA roster slots, and the foreign-born players are clearly squeezing out the Americans. Many of those who just miss making the cut nonetheless play professionally — whether in a foreign league or in a domestic minor league — but they do so for wages that are generally far below the NBA minimum salary.

And so it goes down the line. The league guarantees $25,000 to every player who participates in the annual all-star game, with bonus payments to those on the winning side. This year that meant current MVP Joel Embiid (Cameroon), as well as past MVPs Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Giannis Antetokounmpu (Greece), poached lucrative earnings opportunities from native-born Americans.

Why doesn’t this bother anyone?

Much of it, surely, is that the absolute number of people involved is small. The influx of immigrant players is large relative to the league — more than a quarter of NBA players are foreign-born — but small relative to the US. Pro basketball immigrants don’t create any pressure on housing markets, school systems or the social safety net, and they pay a lot of taxes.

These fiscal issues are genuinely significant. State and local leaders, in particular, have good reason to care about the impact of migration on local budgets. There’s a big difference between a basketball star coming to town and, say, a family seeking asylum. At the same time, there are lots of people with means who’d love the opportunity to come to the US and pay taxes. They generally don’t, because it’s hard to receive legal permission to do so. If foreign-born doctors and computer programmers found it as easy to move here and ply their trade as foreign-born basketball players do, they surely would.

More broadly, it’s worth trying to push people to be more specific about their immigration worries.

Wembanyama’s earning power obviously exceeds that of the typical Frenchman. But is it really a concern that French people would want to move to the US in order to mooch off its much stingier welfare state?

If there are fiscal concerns, maybe they should be addressed directly, through fiscal policy, rather than through limits on migration. Maybe foreigners’ maximum Social Security benefits should be capped at a below-average level. Maybe their employers should pay a payroll surtax, with the revenue rebated to local governments that host many immigrants. Maybe the rule should be that anyone with a job offer that pays some minimum amount of salary is allowed to come.

What’s the right number? The NBA rookie salary is $953,000 per year, and nobody is upset. Obviously setting the threshold that high would generate little to no migration. But it raises the question: Would people worry about someone earning $700,000? $125,000?

I’m one of those immigration optimists who believes in complementarities, so I’m not concerned. But I wish members of Congress who do worry about immigrants’ economic impact would articulate their objections more precisely, and offer proposals tailored to address them.

Meanwhile, I can’t help but think that one reason basketball migration is uncontroversial is that US-born players themselves have a healthy attitude about such things.

Led by Jokic, the Denver Nuggets are ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the other Lakers would obviously benefit professionally if he were expelled from the league in some fit of nativist pique. But they’re proud competitors who believe they can and should beat the best in the world in a fair competition. That the world’s best want to play in the NBA is a source of national pride and strength.

Talent hubs can be remarkably sticky over time. Originally, the best players in the world wanted to play in the US because most of the best players were Americans. That’s still true. But that share is steadily shrinking in the NBA, and is likely to shrink further still as globalization continues to work its magic. Similar magic is behind America’s entrenched position as the world leader in computer software, movies and television, popular music and higher education. Talent goes to where the talent is, strength begets strength, and the country as a whole benefits.

In the vast majority of cases, fear of migration-induced job loss is simply misguided. But even when it makes sense — as it certainly does in the NBA — there is something small-minded about it. You want to be the place that people want to go to.

Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A co-founder of and former columnist for Vox, he writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. He is author, most recently, of "One Billion Americans."

