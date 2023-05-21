Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s been almost 11 months since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and access to abortion just keeps getting worse. Last week alone saw several alarming new developments. A six-week abortion ban advanced (again) in South Carolina. Legislatures in North Carolina and Nebraska passed measures banning abortion at 12 weeks. Meanwhile, the legality of the abortion pill mifepristone was sharply questioned at a hearing at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal court in Louisiana.

These events, stretching from the Deep South to the Great Plains, are stark reminders of why legislators and judges shouldn’t be interfering with women’s medical decisions. Even if we could set aside the fundamental issues of privacy, liberty and bodily autonomy — which we can’t — it’s clear that many government officials don’t understand how pregnancy works, the reasons some women seek abortions after 12 weeks or how doctors care for patients who need to terminate their pregnancies.

The six-week ban passed by the South Carolina House shows that lawmakers there still have failed to hear what the state Supreme Court told them in January: that six-week bans violate the state’s constitution because they don’t give women enough time to both realize that they are pregnant and take steps to end the pregnancy if they desire. About 1 in 3 women don’t realize they’re pregnant until after six weeks.

The 12-week bans that advanced in Nebraska and North Carolina are positioned by their Republican supporters as moderate. But they are only moderate in their treatment of abortion as a political football. Medically, there’s nothing moderate about a 12-week limit.

Consider the North Carolina ban, which was passed over the governor’s veto. In addition to prohibiting most abortions after 12 weeks (6.3% of all abortions in the state) it imposes longer waiting periods, additional doctor’s visits and reams of new paperwork. While the law makes exceptions for rape, “life-limiting” fetal abnormalities and the life of the pregnant person, in practice it is difficult to imagine a doctor facing a medical emergency running through a lawyerly checklist of stipulations — not to mention a patient in distress initialing each part of the consent form, as required by the law. This is how partisans, not doctors, approach medicine.

Most egregiously, a panel of three 5th Circuit judges questioned the very clear safety profile of mifepristone — now used for most abortions in the US — and seemed to repeatedly misunderstand how it is dispensed. They also appeared to be fully comfortable with challenging the expertise of scientists at Food and Drug Administration, a position made clear when Judge James Ho, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, told Justice Department lawyer Sarah Harrington to “focus on the facts of this case, rather than have this sort of ‘FDA-can-do-no-wrong’ theme.” And yet none of the three judges seem to have much of a grasp of the facts, either.

Ho’s colleague on the bench, Judge Cory Wilson, suggested that recent FDA changes allowing mifepristone to be prescribed via mail order or by a provider other than a doctor (for example, by a nurse or midwife) would make it more likely that patients would require emergency care. Under Wilson’s logic, that could put ER doctors who oppose abortion in the position of having to participate in the termination of pregnancies.

Yet there is no evidence that those patients wind up in the ER more often or that medication abortion is unsafe.

Complications have arisen in less than 1% of users taking a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol. (The plaintiffs claimed the number is much higher — in a range of 2%-7%.) In the majority of such cases, women don’t need surgery and aren’t at serious risk. Their abortions are just incomplete, and the usual treatment would be a second round of pills, taken at home, obtained from the same medical provider who prescribed the first dose. These patients don’t need to go to the emergency room — or throw themselves on the mercy of doctors who oppose abortion. In fact, more people are admitted to the ER every year for complications of Viagra than for mifepristone.

The FDA has been anything but cavalier in its approach to prescribing and dispensing the pills. Indeed, the agency has been overly cautious, failing to acknowledge reams of data supporting less restrictive use. The current guidelines continue to treat mifepristone and misoprostol as if they were dangerous drugs, requiring pharmacies that fill prescriptions to apply for a special license. But the evidence shows these pills are safer than Tylenol.

The proceedings in the 5th Circuit were a worrisome reminder that courts, without medical expertise, feel free to interpret data in a way that undermines the FDA’s authority. That’s dangerous for abortion access, and could pose a threat to pharmaceutical innovation in the US.

Pregnancy is risky for many women — as is evident by the US’s appalling — and worsening — rate of maternal deaths. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely to get safer in a country where so many policymakers are intent on making comprehensive reproductive care harder to get.

