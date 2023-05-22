Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US antitrust regulatory regime is finally doing its job. But after years of taking a more lackadaisical stance toward consolidation, particularly when it comes to the aerospace and airline industry, this newfound discipline is arguably thwarting the wrong deals. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight US District Judge Leo Sorokin late Friday ruled in favor of the Justice Department’s efforts to unwind a marketing alliance in the US Northeast between JetBlue Airways Corp. and American Airlines Group Inc. The partnership allowed the carriers to book travelers on each other’s flights and linked their rewards programs, which the airlines say has helped them offer customers more flight options and better schedules and challenge Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s dominance in Boston and New York. The Justice Department argued that the alliance’s revenue-sharing model eliminated incentives for JetBlue and American to continue to compete against each other as well, ultimately resulting in higher fares.

It’s worth remembering that this partnership was actually blessed (with a few minor conditions) by the Trump administration’s Transportation Department on its literal way out the door in January 2021. The Justice Department sued to block the arrangement later that year under President Joe Biden, but even at that point, many key elements of the joint venture had already been rolled out, including the introduction of new routes enabled by the collaboration. The JetBlue-American alliance is now more than two years old. Many analysts expected the courts to allow the partnership to ultimately stay intact, perhaps with the requirement of a few more divestitures of takeoff slots or operating commitments. The airlines are weighing their options; TD Cowen analyst Helane Becker says there’s likely an opportunity to appeal. But untangling this relationship, should it come to that, will be tricky.

Advertisement

The ruling also casts further doubt on JetBlue’s other deal: a $7.6 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc. that the Justice Department is also suing to block. Investors — and Spirit itself — have questioned the wisdom of fighting battles with regulators over the marketing alliance and a merger at the same time. JetBlue might have been smarter to pick one; that decision might end up being made for it, anyway. But for JetBlue, the two deals represented the company’s best chance at real growth in a market dominated by four big airlines created through mergers (many involving bankrupt entities) that regulators waved through with few meaningful constraints.

Read more: Worried About Big Tech? Meet Big Aerospace

Is the problem here truly that JetBlue might become bigger and more powerful? The real issue is that past regulators allowed the aerospace industry to become so consolidated that a carrier sitting on the edge of multiple oligopolies feels compelled to combine with rivals to compete effectively. This isn’t just about airlines but also about makers of large aircraft and engines, jet lessors and airports — all industries where control is concentrated in the hands of just a few players. One big attraction of the Spirit deal for JetBlue is access to the discount carrier’s fleet of Airbus SE jets amid widespread supply chain challenges in the aerospace manufacturing industry and long waiting lists for new orders. I think often about this 2021 quote from Alexandre de Juniac, the former head of the International Air Transport Association, after General Electric Co. announced plans to merge its jet-leasing business with AerCap Holdings NV: “You have two aircraft manufacturers, you have two or three big [equipment manufacturers], monopolistic air traffic control, monopolistic airports and now we have monopolistic lessors,” he told the Financial Times. “Lovely.”

Advertisement

The Justice Department has argued Spirit’s status as a low-cost carrier means the most cost-conscious fliers are at risk of getting squeezed by higher fares if JetBlue is allowed to buy the company. But budget airlines have been hit particularly hard by the industry’s supply shortages because their business models are built on growth; more flights on the schedule mean more opportunities to spread costs around and make it economical to chase market share with rock-bottom headline fares. A lack of planes and pilots is throwing budget carriers’ cost structures out of whack and giving large full-service airlines such as United, Delta and American a competitive advantage that will be hard to reverse — except perhaps with a merger. The common logic in the industry was that the American alliance was an easier sell because it’s not an outright merger and similar code-sharing partnerships exist elsewhere in the world,(1)typically to the benefit of consumers. But maybe that calculus was wrong.

Read more: Travel Hell Wreaks Havoc for Low-Cost Airlines

Faced with a similar question of whether to allow more consolidation amid the lower ranks of an already highly consolidated North American railroad industry, the Surface Transportation Board, an independent regulator, reasoned that because it couldn’t undo the deals of the past, the only way to introduce more competition was by allowing the smallest carriers to combine. “There is an ongoing debate about whether there has already been too much consolidation in the rail industry,” the STB wrote in its March decision approving Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s $30 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern. “Regardless of which side one takes in that debate, the Board is charged by Congress with reviewing the proposed merger in light of the state of the industry as it actually exists. Given the current realities and the limited opportunities to provide meaningful competition for the largest Class I railroads, as outlined above and discussed at length in this decision, the Board concludes that this transaction should improve rather than degrade the performance of the industry.”It’s good that antitrust regulators are finally finding a backbone. But it’s unhelpful for JetBlue — and ultimately for the flying public — that they are only just finding it now.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Biden Regulators Get Creative on Antitrust: Brooke Sutherland

• Attack Monopoly Power With More Deregulation: Tyler Cowen

• Economic Reality and Antitrust Theory Paralyze M&A: Ed Hammond

(1) The revenue-sharing component of the JetBlue-American tie-up is unusual.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Brooke Sutherland is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals and industrial companies. A former M&A reporter for Bloomberg News, she writes the Industrial Strength newsletter.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article