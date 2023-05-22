Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nature gifted Colorado River states a little extra time to preserve that waterway’s dwindling resources, by dousing the region with record rain and snow this winter. Unfortunately, the states might once again be failing to use nature’s gifts wisely. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Biden administration on Monday announced a deal that calls for Arizona, California and Nevada to cut their water usage by 3 million acre-feet over three years, or 13% of their allowance. (An acre-foot is how much water it takes to flood an acre with a foot of water, which should be enough to serve two typical households per year.) The deal means the federal government won’t have to impose draconian cuts on the states, a cudgel it wielded last month, which would have meant significant pain for farmers and cities in either Arizona or California, depending on the approach taken.

The Interior Department’s threat came after the states blew multiple deadlines to reach an agreement. They bickered even as the critical Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs risked going dry, which could have cut off water to cities from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, hydroelectric power to millions of homes and irrigation to millions of acres of vital farmland. The arm-twisting seems to have been effective.

While the deal is a welcome first step, the agreed cuts represent the bare minimum necessary to even begin to adapt to a river flow that has dropped by at least 20% since the turn of the millennium. The crisis affecting a river that serves 40 million Americans hasn’t been averted. The Biden administration had sought 2 to 4 million acre-feet of cuts per year at the start of this process and will end up with far less. The bulk of the cuts it did extract will come from its existing agreements to pay $1.2 billion in Inflation Reduction Act money to farmers and others to use less water.

The average household might not notice a change, especially since the cuts will be rolled out slowly. Many of the initial cuts will affect farms and other large users who qualify for IRA grants.

The rest will require further negotiations among the states, which until today haven’t exactly been paragons of sharing. A windfall of snow and rain over the winter and spring gave the Biden administration some wiggle room to finally strike a deal, but only by paring back the sacrifices to palatable levels. The likely arrival later this year of an El Niño weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean could bring even more rain to the West, as it typically does.

But the Colorado’s problems have been decades in the making. A couple of years of rain and some meager deals among the states won’t be enough to counter the broader trends of global warming and chronic mismanagement. California, the thirstiest state in the West, still suffers from badly depleted groundwater and archaic water-rights practices.

Even with the latest agreement, existing compacts for divvying up the Colorado’s flow still don’t reflect current reality, much less a future of even more drought and less water. States are still promised much more than the river can actually deliver. Lake Mead’s level is slightly higher today than it was a year ago, but still 30 feet below where it was in 2021 and 176 feet below full pool.

The people using the Colorado have been graced with that most precious resource, extra time. They will have to do a much better job of managing it than they have for the past century.

