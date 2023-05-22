Biden, McCarthy to meet on debt ceiling as Wall Street starts to worry

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden is set to meet Monday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to resume negotiations over raising the nation’s debt ceiling, as Washington races to resolve a crisis that is beginning to sow increasing anxiety on Wall Street. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After a weekend of turbulent, on-again-off-again talks, Democrats and Republicans return to the bargaining table with the clock ticking: They have as few as 10 days to broker a deal to raise or suspend the debt ceiling before the treasury runs out of cash and other options to pay the government’s bills.

Unless Congress permits Treasury to add to the nation’s $31.5 trillion debt, the U.S. government could default on its obligations for the first time in history, potentially tipping the nation into recession and plunging global financial markets into chaos.

Biden and McCarthy (R-Calif.) have promised to avoid that outcome, despite bitter disagreements over how to satisfy GOP demands that any increase in borrowing be accompanied by steep cuts in government spending. On Sunday, the president spoke with McCarthy by phone from Air Force One as he made his way home — four days early — from a trip that included a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima, Japan. Afterward, both leaders said the call had been productive.

“It went well,” Biden told reporters late Sunday upon arriving back at the White House. “We’ll talk tomorrow.”

Any deal must win approval in both the House and the Senate. Lawmakers in both parties have voiced skepticism about the talks and will be watching closely as the two leaders meet face to face for just the fourth time since Republicans took control of the House in January.

Investors around the world are also watching. On Wall Street, traders have grown accustomed to Washington periodically flirting with disaster over the debt ceiling before reaching a deal. But some analysts say that sense of calm could soon evaporate. With the debt ceiling deadline fast approaching, investors are “probably going to start getting a little more nervous,” said Alec Phillips, the chief U.S. political economist at Goldman Sachs Research.

In recent weeks, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has twice warned that the “X-date” — the day treasury reserves fall too low to cover outgoing payments — could arrive as soon as June 1. Analysts at Goldman Sachs and a growing number of other financial firms say they believe the X-date will come slightly later, on June 8 or 9. That theoretically would give Congress another week to act.

But the mere prospect of default could breed economic turmoil long before the treasury actually runs out of cash. Among the more alarming possibilities: Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service have signaled they could place the country’s credit under review if Washington strays too close to default. In 2011, a similar standoff between House Republicans and President Barack Obama prompted S&P to lower its rating of U.S. debt, sending the Dow plummeting and ultimately costing taxpayers more than $1 billion in higher borrowing costs, according to the Government Accountability Office.

“We do expect investors’ concerns to mount as the X-date approaches, particularly if there’s no solution and the sides look wide apart,” said Jonathan Pingle, the managing director and chief U.S. economist at UBS. “As we approach, we basically see equity markets are increasingly likely to sell off, volatility indexes move higher, and there are going to be shifts and concerns in financial markets that aren’t going to be great to live through.”

Biden and McCarthy are set to huddle Monday afternoon to get the negotiations back on track. Talks broke down early Friday, when Republicans rejected a White House offer to freeze rather than reduce agency spending in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. Negotiations briefly resumed Friday night but stalled again until Sunday’s phone call.

Before the rift, the GOP’s top negotiator, Rep. Garret Graves (La.), had offered a proposal to slash federal spending by more than $100 billion in the upcoming fiscal year and cap most agencies’ budgets through the 2030 fiscal year, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer sensitive details. In addition to raising the debt ceiling, the proposal also called for tougher immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexican border, the people said.

The offer was similar to a debt ceiling bill approved by the Republican-led House last month over Democratic objections and a veto threat from the White House. This weekend, though, it proved no more popular with Democrats.

The White House countered with an offer to freeze spending in the 2024 fiscal year at the levels adopted in 2023, arguing that would represent a cut because agency budgets would not rise with inflation, according to two other people familiar with the proposal, speaking on the condition of anonymity to offer sensitive details.

Republicans rejected that idea, insisting that domestic spending must be significantly reduced from current levels so overall spending goes down in the upcoming fiscal year even as military spending goes up. Since then, the party’s more conservative members have doubled down: The House Freedom Caucus is expected on Monday to urge McCarthy to reject any offer from Biden unless it includes every provision in the House-passed bill, beefed up border security and cuts to the FBI — a new demand that follows the release of a May 12 report that was sharply critical of the agency’s 2016 investigation into former president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“The Freedom Caucus will vote next week to basically accept only what we have sent to him plus what we’re adding to it,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a caucus member, said in an interview Sunday.

Wall Street analysts said investors are unlikely to be fazed by the turbulent weekend, having witnessed more than a decade of showdowns that Washington managed to resolve without catastrophe. But many said the mood could shift quickly, sending markets tumbling, without signs of progress.

“My sense is that if we get toward the end of the coming week and the rhetoric is dark, we’ll see a lot more red on the screen,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics and a veteran observer of the debt ceiling battles. For the moment, Zandi said, “global investors are more panicked than domestic investors.”

Already, some traders have signaled their apprehensions by abandoning some Treasury bills that mature in June, around the time the government could default. Another key metric — the cost of sovereign credit default swaps, which essentially serve as insurance on federal debt — has fluctuated largely in tandem with the political outlook.

Meanwhile, some companies reliant on government spending have seen their stocks underperform by more than 10 percent this year, according to a report last week from Goldman Sachs — a sign, perhaps, that a deal to cap federal expenditures could carry market-moving consequences.

In general, Goldman Sachs analysts have found that markets are opting to “watch and wait,” a posture Phillips, the chief political economist, attributed to uncertainty over the X-date, adding: “There are a lot of people who don’t actually believe that’s the deadline.”

Some investors also do not believe that Biden can circumvent Congress. They bristled at the president’s comments Sunday about invoking the 14th Amendment to declare the debt ceiling unconstitutional, saying such a move would create significant doubts about the creditworthiness of any new debt issued by Treasury.

“What happens if the Supreme Court strikes down your interpretation of it?” said David Kelly, head of the Global Market Insights Strategy Team for J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“If there was a ruling against the administration on that, suddenly all the checks they’ve written over and above the debt ceiling would be challenged,” Kelly said. “It just opens up a lot of uncertainty.”

Leigh Ann Caldwell contributed to this report.

