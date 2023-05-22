Nordson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio — WESTLAKE, Ohio — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $127.6 million.
The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $650.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $638.2 million.
Nordson expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.90 to $9.30 per share.
