Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The problem with buying a business based on talent is that talent can leave. Technologies, pharmaceuticals, oil, airlines: You buy them, you own them. People, not so much. In acquiring Greenhill & Co., Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is making a $550 million bet that it can persuade the investment bank’s talent to stay put. That’s great, but it should worry about how much of it has left already.

If that sounds harsh, it’s because it is. Advisory banking is tough. You are selling yourself, and if people aren’t buying, it’s probably because you aren’t delivering enough. What that means in real terms is that you, the independent investment banker, don’t have enough relationships, or that the relationships you do have are not translating into fees. And if that sounds simple, it’s because it is.

Greenhill, like other so-called boutique investment banks, is a stripped-down version of what might ordinarily be thought of as a bank, bearing about as much similarity to giants like JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a dragster does to a big rig. Boutiques have no balance sheet to leverage into a deal, no ability to syndicate debt or underwrite stock offerings; rather, they depend on the singular commodity of human talent. And while monetary success is a poor measure in some fields, in investment banking it’s not.

Advertisement

Greenhill had 79 managing directors at the end of 2022 and generated $258.5 million of revenue. That works out to about $3.3 million each. Compare that with peers such as PJT Partners Inc., whose 66 advisory partners generated $823.5 million in revenue last year, or about $12.5 million each.

Business doesn’t seem to be improving this year. Of the $1.3 trillion in announced M&A deals this year, Greenhill has worked on $1.4 billion worth of them. This, according to Bloomberg data, puts it a lowly 67th in the M&A adviser league table. It is instructive to look back to understand quite what that means.

The first nearly six months of 2023 has put it on track to be similar to 2010 in overall terms, when $2.6 trillion in deals were struck. Then, like now, the capital markets were tight and M&A volumes had dwindled after several record-breaking years. But that year, Greenhill worked on $52.2 billion of deals and finished 23rd.

Advertisement

So what happened at Greenhill?

The first and most obvious difference is competition. The boutique banking club used to be, you know, boutique. Greenhill, Evercore Inc., Lazard Ltd., Perella Weinberg Partners and Moelis & Co., was basically it. But the past 15 years has spawned a proliferation of other independent investment banks. The most successful among them this year, Centerview Partners, has worked on $122.6 billion of deals since the beginning of January.

This abundance of new entrants, coupled with a rosy decade for investment banking generally, meant more competition for talent. Some talent left Greenhill — lured by more money, new challenges, unsatisfied entrepreneurial zeal, etc. — and with their departures a slow spiral began. When talent leaves, revenues decline; when revenues go down, there is less to pay remaining talent, so they leave, and thus the spiral begins. As one of the publicly listed boutiques, Greenhill has the advantage of being able to pay its talent in stock when there is less cash. But that only works when the shares are rising, or at least not dropping. Since peaking at nearly $90 a share in 2009, Greenhill’s stock had sunk to less than $7 before Mizuho’s $15-a-share offer.

Advertisement

Merging the storied Greenhill brand into Mizuho is more rescue than renaissance, a point Scott Bok, Greenhill’s chief executive officer and an undoubtedly talented banker, seemed to acknowledge in a statement Monday morning: “Our firm was a pioneer in the concept of the publicly traded independent investment bank, and that format served us well for many years. Now, given the evolution of markets, we believe our clients and employees will benefit from our team becoming part of a larger, more diversified financial institution.”

Diversification has its benefits, but if Mizuho wants to restore its purchase to former glory, it will need to attract top talent — and pay to keep it.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• In a Deal Drought, the Lawyers Try Some M&A: Chris Hughes

• Gorman’s Humble Steps Made Morgan Stanley Great: Paul J. Davies

• Bank Woes Open Credit Door for Private Equity: Marc Rubinstein

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Ed Hammond is a Bloomberg News reporter who covers mergers and acquisitions.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article