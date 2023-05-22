Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A big-name New York law firm that’s been eclipsed by rivals chooses a future with a larger London firm that needs a boost in the US. The forces driving Shearman & Sterling LLP and Allen & Overy LLP to merge look mainly defensive, and the risks of mashing together people businesses are high. But law firms with global reach have genuine advantages, and the tie-up deserves the benefit of the doubt.

The leading players in this industry wax and wane. The big brands of yesteryear — say, Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts — may not be the first to spring to mind today. The likes of Latham & Watkins LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP have expanded rapidly from roots that were outside New York. Shearman & Sterling, a storied Wall Street firm, has, in relative terms, stayed still. The surprise is not that it’s done a deal, but that it’s agreed to merge with a UK peer.

Shearman had mulled a future with Hogan Lovells LLP, a potential New York-Washington-London tie up. That project fell apart, creating the opportunity for Allen & Overy. The London firm long been looking to expand in US, having had aborted talks with Los Angeles-founded O’Melveny & Myers LLP.

Advertisement

The attraction for the UK side is pretty clear. If you want to market your firm as one that does the best and most challenging work, you need to have a sizable US business. US work represents about half of the global fee pool. A litigious culture makes legal risk more frightening for US chief executives, hence the fees are high and US lawyers often get paid more than European counterparts.

But it’s slow and expensive to build a US franchise organically. The reality is that the most successful American practices are US- not European-owned. Likewise, although Shearman has a history of pioneering work in Europe — notably shaking up the German market after advising on the Daimler-Chrysler auto merger in 1998 — building a global business organically would take years.

For both firms, having a worldwide network makes sense. The pairing creates a firm with 3,900 lawyers and $3.4 billion of combined revenue, with around $1 billion from the US.

Advertisement

Of course, some multinationals will continue to want to cherry-pick specialist firms in each jurisdiction where they operate. But for most, the convenience of the one-stop shop matters more. Likewise, the practices that do the most interesting work globally will find it easier to attract and retain the smartest talent. The same forces have driven the creation of global firms in other areas of professional services, from auditing to consulting to public relations.

Mergers of law firms have to work on their strategic merits. Neither side simply cashes out and walks into the sunset; there are very little if any cost savings. The singular goal has to be selling more services to the same clients — and pulling in new ones.

It’s tempting to think this deal — assuming it’s approved in forthcoming polls of each side’s partnership — will put pressure on others to pursue similar transactions to acquire global reach. The reality is that the logic of doing so has been around for years, yet there have been other reasons to do nothing — arguments over carving up ownership, the challenge of securing partner backing for radical change and the risk that unhappy talent just walks out of the door.

Advertisement

Moreover, corporate activity has been good enough to make lawyers feel OK about the status quo. But that’s now changed, and with it the risk-reward calculus.

This is going to be a challenging deal to integrate. But the counterfactual — standing pat and lacking scale as the environment worsens — looks, if anything, more risky. There was a time when it was fine not being global in the industry. But no more.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• How the UK Became a Terrible Place to Be a Doctor: Therese Raphael

• OPEC+ Is Trapped in an Inflation Storm of Its Making: Javier Blas

• SVB Pay Clawbacks Are Just. Now Try Collecting the Money: Paul J. Davies

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. Previously, he worked for Reuters Breakingviews, the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article