Greg Becker, former chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank, during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The fight over who bears the blame for the recent US bank failures will turn ever more political today when lawmakers grill the lenders’ former senior managers and top regulators. (Bloomberg)

Greg Becker had no friends on Capitol Hill last week. The failed chief executive officer of the former Silicon Valley Bank took a bipartisan battering from the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. And rightly so.

Becker and Signature Bank Chairman Scott Shay, who was also before the committee, should pay for leading their banks into disaster. The fear is that authorities don’t have the powers or the will to impose financial penalties. Where are the clawbacks? It’s a familiar refrain that has failed to become reality.

No one doubts that bad management caused these banks to collapse in March and be rescued by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. There were supervisory failings, without doubt, although I’m deeply skeptical that these were due to San Francisco regulators being obsessed with climate change or diversity and inclusion as several Republican senators claimed. Republican Senator Bill Hagerty even offered Becker the chance to deflect some blame in this direction. But Becker responded that more than 95% of his discussions with supervisors related to fundamental banking risks, and he didn’t recall a single direct conversation about climate risks, he said.

Still, the committee judged Becker as somewhere between “bone deep, down to the marrow, stupid,” in the words of Republican John Kennedy, and avariciously irresponsible. Senators as disparate as Republican JD Vance and Democrat Elizabeth Warren were outraged at the pay Becker received, the fact he had sold stock just weeks before SVB failed and the way that cash bonuses that were paid out on the very day it collapsed. Vance joked he’d be willing to screw up a bank for far less money, while Warren demanded both Becker and Shay say whether they intended to hand back any of their awards to the FDIC. Becker said he promised to cooperate with FDIC’s investigations. Shay gave a flat “no.”

Becker got $38 million in the past four years, nearly $12 million in cash, according to SVB’s annual proxy statements. That might not be Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan CEO money, but it’s a lot. The Federal Reserve review of SVB’s collapse judged its executive bonuses as encouraging excessive risk taking to maximize short-term gains, while not taking account of long-term performance or supervisory issues.

The FDIC does have powers to recoup pay as restitution to its deposit insurance fund, which lost almost $20 billion on SVB and Signature. But the FDIC can only demand money from the past two years, and its chairman Martin Gruenberg told the same committee in another hearing last week it had to find actual misconduct.

Senators are not happy. They are still waiting on substantial clawback rules after two decades. The blowups of Enron and WorldCom led to the first such provisions in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. After the 2008 financial crisis, the Dodd-Frank Act demanded stronger clawback rules and the Securities and Exchange Commission finally completed one last year, although it has yet to go into effect. US and European banks paid billions in fines after 2008, but no executive was forced to return any pay, not even the CEOs of Lehman Brothers or Bear Stearns.

Mostly, companies have been instructed to write their own policies, and these usually require misconduct or actions that result in accounting restatements. They only apply to relatively recent pay and have rarely been effective — although recent years have seen notable exceptions.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sought $174 million of clawbacks from current and former executives after it paid a $3 billion settlement in 2020 for its role in the 1MDB Malaysian corruption scandal. Not everyone paid up: Former executive Gary Cohn eventually handed $10 million to charity instead. In 2021, McDonald’s Corp. successfully sued its former CEO Steve Easterbrook for $105 million in cash pay and equity awards after he was fired for sexual relationships with subordinates.

These remain exceptions. Now more bipartisan initiatives are underway after President Joe Biden in March called on Congress to bolster executive accountability through financial penalties. The leaders of the House Financial Services Committee wrote a joint letter to the FDIC, SEC and Federal Reserve demanding full use of existing authorities and the completion of stronger clawback rules envisaged in Dodd-Frank.

Senator Warren along with Republican Senator Josh Hawley and two others have introduced a bipartisan bill, the Failed Bank Executives Clawback Act, which proposes expanding the FDIC’s powers to recover executive pay from the five years before a bank collapsed.

Many people would see the natural justice in such policies. Warren Buffett, the famed investor, recently complained that bank executives faced too few consequences when things go wrong. But that doesn’t make such laws simple. Money that has long been paid has often been spent, including on taxes. There also has to be some way of judging the differences between willful mismanagement, negligence and sheer bad luck – and how each should be punished.

A far better solution would be to make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted: Share options should vest later and perhaps shares owned held in trust. Maybe company chiefs shouldn’t be allowed to sell any stock, or exercise options for up to a year after they leave office, as suggested in this 2021 Harvard Business Review article. It is far easier to hold back pay that has not been fully handed over than to chase someone for it after.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• The WhatsApp Clawbacks Begin at Morgan Stanley: Paul J. Davies

• China Has No Star Bankers, Only Fallen Angels: Shuli Ren

• Don’t Forget Dick Fuld’s Record at Lehman: Barry Ritholtz

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. Previously, he was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.