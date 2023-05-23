The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Affimed N.V.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 23, 2023 at 6:38 a.m. EDT

HEIDELBERG, Germany — HEIDELBERG, Germany — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Heidelberg, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.07. A year ago, they were trading at $3.28.

