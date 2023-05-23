Agilent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $302 million. On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.36 to $1.38. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.39.

Advertisement

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.77 billion.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.03 billion.

Agilent shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $128.86, a climb of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/A

GiftOutline Gift Article