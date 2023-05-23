AutoZone: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $647.7 million. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $34.12 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $30.84 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.09 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.1 billion.

AutoZone shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 9%. The stock has climbed 48% in the last 12 months.

