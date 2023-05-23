BJ's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $116.1 million.
The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $4.72 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.
BJ’s shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.
