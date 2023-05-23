BJ's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $116.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $4.72 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.

BJ’s shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

