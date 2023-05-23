Intuit: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.09 billion. The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $7.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $8.92 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.45 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $6.02 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.43 to $1.48. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.86.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.20 to $14.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.32 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTU

