Lowe's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's Cos. (LOW) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.26 billion.
The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $22.35 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.56 billion.
Lowe’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.20 to $13.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $87 billion to $89 billion.
