Lowe's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.26 billion. On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.67 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $22.35 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.56 billion.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.20 to $13.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $87 billion to $89 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW

