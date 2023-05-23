The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Nautilus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

May 23, 2023 at 4:27 p.m. EDT

VANCOUVER, Wash. — VANCOUVER, Wash. — Nautilus Inc. (NLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 56 cents per share.

The fitness products company posted revenue of $68.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $105.4 million, or $3.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $286.8 million.

Nautilus expects full-year revenue in the range of $270 million to $300 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLS

