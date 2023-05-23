Ooma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $326,000 in its fiscal first quarter.
The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $56.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 15 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $57.4 million to $57.9 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of 55 cents to 63 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $235.5 million to $238.5 million.
