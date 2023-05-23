Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $52.8 million.
The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URBN