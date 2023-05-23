Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $156.5 million.
The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.
