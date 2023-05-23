More super rich names are coming up in the Jeffrey Epstein cases

2 Elon Musk

Attorneys for the U.S. Virgin Islands subpoenaed the Twitter owner and chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX for records of communications with Epstein and JPMorgan and “all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.”

Advertisement

Government lawyers, according to legal filings, are searching for records to determine if Epstein advised Musk about business with JPMorgan, or if Epstein dangled a connection with Musk as potential new business for the bank.

Musk on Twitter has called the subpoena “idiotic on so many levels” and said of Epstein: “That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever.”

In a 2018 interview with the New York Times, Epstein said he had advised Musk during a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Musk’s leadership of Tesla. A Musk spokesman denied the exchange to the Times.