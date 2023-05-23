Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Monday, Sidney Toledano, who runs LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s portfolio of smaller fashion brands, told the Financial Times Business of Luxury Summit that when it came to top-end goods, the world didn’t revolve only around the US and China. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The slump in share prices on Tuesday of luxury groups including LVMH, Hermes International and Cie Financiere Richemont SA shows that investors don’t share this view.

At Monday’s close, the MSCI World Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods Index had risen close to 20% since the beginning of this year, with industry leaders accelerating by much more. Valuations have largely depended on two things: China’s post-Covid recovery continuing apace and a soft landing in the US luxury market. At least one of those is in doubt.

US credit-card spending, tracked by analysts at Citigroup Inc., has been weakening for the past year or so. It showed no improvement in April, Citigroup said.

This has been followed by two more unhelpful staging posts. First, Johann Rupert, chairman of Cartier-owner Richemont, earlier this month confirmed that the US market had been slowing since November. Then, last week, Burberry Group Plc reported a 7% decline in Americas sales in its most recent quarter, weaker than rivals. While the super-rich continue to spend, Burberry Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd said younger, more aspirational US consumers were cutting back on purchases of sneakers, hats and belts.

Although not a luxury brand, Foot Locker Inc.’s profit warning on Friday is also of note. While there could be an element of new CEO Mary Dillon trying to get bad news out upfront, there may be some crossover between its customer base and those who aspire to swap their Nike Dunk sneakers for Dior.

On Tuesday analysts at Deutsche Bank AG said the US deceleration was a “building concern.” They’re right.

The US, alongside South Korea, has been the driver of luxury fortunes for the past three years. As Chinese regions yo-yoed between lockdowns and reopening, Americans, particularly young consumers who had discovered European luxury, kept spending. It helped that they were flush with stimulus payments as well as stock market and cryptocurrency gains.

This encouraged luxury brands to open new stores in the US, particularly away from the main shopping hubs of New York and Los Angeles and in locations such as Austin, Texas. While the slowdown in US luxury buying isn’t severe enough to imperil those stores, it’ll be worth watching whether brands soon become saddled with underperforming outlets from the expansion. Investors would be wise to remember the wave of store closures in China seven to eight years ago, after brands opened stores in smaller cities only to see spending in the country contract.

Against this backdrop, LVMH looks exposed, as it generated 23% of its sales from the US in its first quarter. That said, it has some of the world’s most muscular brands, led by Louis Vuitton and Dior, and also generated 36% of its sales from Asia, excluding Japan, in the first quarter.

More at risk are names that are trying to revive their fortunes, such as Gucci-owner Kering SA. Burberry is also in turnaround mode, and is more exposed to downturns among premium rather than ultra-wealthy customers. But it has also historically generated about 40% of its sales from Chinese shoppers (it is around 30% currently) and has a new, star, designer in Daniel Lee.

With the US market moderating, there is even more need for Chinese consumers to pick up the bling baton. So far, spending has been concentrated in domestic locations, such as Hainan, or in trips to nearby destinations, such as Macau and Hong Kong. Largescale group tours to Europe have not yet begun, which is needed to keep Chinese consumption going in the right direction. And, of course, any faltering of the Chinese recovery story — Richemont’s Rupert also said shoppers there remained cautious — would be a further setback.

For luxury stocks to hold on to their gains this year, a scenario as perfect as unboxing the latest It Bag must unfold: The US decelerates, but China picks up speed, continuing the robust performance that top-end sellers have enjoyed over the past couple of years.

That’s the best-case scenario. It’ll be thwarted by Chinese consumers losing their love of luxury goods, or or a hard landing in the US.

