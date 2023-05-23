Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US has too many banks, particularly regional ones. There are historical reasons for this, not least of which were laws that at one time prohibited lenders from operating out of more than one building. While obstacles to consolidation have dropped over time, deal activity has been lackluster in large part because of so-called social issues. Put more simply, few want to give up control.

Deals that don’t get done for nonfinancial reasons are difficult to quantify, but troubles facing the nation’s regional lenders have offered a useful reminder about the dangers of too much personality at the top.

The collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic can be traced to poor risk management by leaders who were too insular in their thinking, too entrenched in their own way of doing things. In its report into Signature’s failure, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. portrayed an executive group unwilling to listen to criticism, even from regulators. When the bank’s management did respond to the FDIC’s concerns, it was to tick the compliance box “or done to assuage the examiners, versus management understanding and appreciating the importance of underlying findings or control weaknesses,” according to the report.

An issue with having many small banks is that they are much more susceptible to the kind of contagious panic that fuels bank runs, especially because many tend to cater to specific industries or business lines. When conditions turn bad, the benefits of banking a defined group invert, as was obvious when the technology community pulled its money out of SVB en masse. Social media can quickly exacerbate a run.

Consolidation among regional banks makes sense, but there hasn’t been much. The US ended 2022 with 4,706 banks, according to data from the FDIC. Banks were conspicuously absent from the decade-long M&A boom that ended last year. There have been $193.5 billion worth of completed bank mergers in the US since May 2013. Compare that with $307.3 billion for consumer goods companies, $348.7 billion for pharmaceuticals and $454.2 billion for industrials.

A key roadblock seems to be pride, according to M&A specialists, who note that especially in banking, the target needs to want to be acquired. “The old adage of banks are sold, not bought, still applies,” said Wells Fargo bank analyst Mike Mayo.

Running a bank that serves a specific community or locality must be nice. Everyone wants to be in your good graces, you can provide help when it’s most needed, you control the oil and grease needed to keep the wheels turning; you are the proverbial big fish in whatever pond you swim in. Few want to give that up.

The human factor is hard to pin down when it comes to abandoned mergers or those not even attempted. There have been some obvious examples. Monsanto Co.’s $33.5 billion merger with American Home Products Corp. collapsed because of a power struggle between the companies’ chairmen, and a $35 billion merger between Omnicom Group Inc. and Publicis Groupe SA was called off because of culture clashes. But social issues usually stay well within the background for why a deal doesn’t happen. Partly this is because they tend to be apparent from the start, meaning a transaction never gets off the drawing board. Regulation and financing conditions can change over the course of merger discussion, but a CEO whose ego is such that he or she doesn’t want to give up control typically doesn’t.

That doesn’t make the need for consolidation among US banks any less urgent. The constant trickle of regulation and compliance is slowly drowning smaller lenders, a problem likely to get worse in the wake of recent bank failures. Add on concerns about deposit flight and the truism of any industry, where profit squeezes are better borne by larger companies, and the logic for being bigger is apparent.

“Some of these community banks tell me they have more compliance people than loan officers. So at one point, you make it harder for them to do business,” Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg TV recently. The JPMorgan CEO, the biggest fish of them all, went on to say America needed to finish its banking crisis. Consolidation might be the best way to ensure there isn’t another one again soon.

