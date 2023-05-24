FTC launches collusion probe of baby formula makers

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Abbott Laboratories and other baby formula makers engaged in collusion while bidding on government contracts.
In 2022, the FTC kicked off an investigation into whether participants of baby formula market — which it said is dominated by a small number of manufacturers — coordinated in the bidding process to maintain control of markets in states where they remained dominant. The agency said the companies would be incentivized to do so because sales through government formula program can boost commercial sales.
Nestlé, which produces Gerber formula, told the Journal that the company has received an information request from the FTC and has responded.
An Abbott spokesman told The Washington Post it was cooperating with the FTC’s requests. In a February letter to the FTC, a lawyer for Abbott wrote that the company is “unaware of any evidence that creates even a hint of collusion or coordination.”
Last February, contamination at an Abbott Nutrition production plant in Michigan led to a formula shortage that was exacerbated by pandemic related supply chain issues. The document did not explicitly mention the shortage in a Jan. 27 document detailing its inquiry, although it did highlight that Abbott controls 48 percent of “a highly concentrated market.”