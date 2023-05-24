America's Car-Mart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. — ROGERS, Ark. — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.
The auto retailer posted revenue of $388.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $20.4 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.
