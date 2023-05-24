American Eagle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.5 million.
The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.
American Eagle shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.07, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.
