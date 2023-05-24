Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — TORONTO — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $778.8 million. The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.16 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $12.84 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.22 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have declined 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

