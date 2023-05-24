Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $13.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $140.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.9 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $665.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Digital Turbine expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $145 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Digital Turbine shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.43, a fall of 35% in the last 12 months.

