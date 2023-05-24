Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $51.5 million.
The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $939.9 million.
