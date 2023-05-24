E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. — OAKLAND, Calif. — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $16.2 million.
The cosmetics company posted revenue of $187.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $61.5 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $578.8 million.
E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.73 to $1.76 per share, with revenue in the range of $705 million to $720 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF