EnerSys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. — READING, Pa. — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $65.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $175.8 million, or $4.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.71 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.77 to $1.87.
