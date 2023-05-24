Express: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Inc. (EXPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.
For the current quarter ending in July, Express said it expects revenue in the range of $400 million to $450 million.
The company expects a full-year loss of $1.70 to $1.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.9 billion to $2 billion.
