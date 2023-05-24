Kohl's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $14 million. On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.70 per share.

