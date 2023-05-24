LiveRamp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share. The data-services company posted revenue of $148.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $118.7 million, or $1.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $596.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $147 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $620 million.

