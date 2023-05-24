Nvidia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.04 billion.
The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $7.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.51 billion.
